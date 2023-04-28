Hyderabad: Vision screening camp for UoH Campus School students

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad Campus School recently organized a vision (eye) screening camp in association with the Department of Optometry and Vision Sciences, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH).

The two-day camp was organised under the guidance of Prof. S V S Nageswara Rao, Chairman, of the Campus School Management Committee, P Murali, Principal i/C and Teachers of the Campus School. First-year Masters Students of Optometry and Vision Sciences volunteered and organized the free eye check-up camp for 404 students of the University of Hyderabad Campus School.

Dr. Konda Nagaraju, Bindu Reddy and Meghana Mashagalla along with a team of 15 optometry masters students screened the students and provided referrals as required. Six stations were set up for comprehensive eye screening which include registration, history taking, visual acuity for distance and near, objective and subjective refraction, binocular vision screening (colour vision, HBT, cover tests), torch light examination and management, a press note informed.

The camp was useful as it could identify some students with eye-related issues that needed correction. The early diagnosis helped in proper treatment to avoid further issues.