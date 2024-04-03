Hyderabad vlogger gets Rs 1 crore bill on Uber ride in Bengaluru

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based vlogger, Sriraj Nilesh, was billed for over Rs 1 crore after he took an Uber auto ride in Bengaluru.

After reaching his destination, Nilesh was shocked to find out that he had been charged Rs 1 crore for a 10 km ride in the city. Despite attempts, he received no help from customer support at Uber.

The aggrieved Uber customer then turned to social media to narrate his ordeal. “We booked an autorickshaw through the UberApp for a short distance. Initially quoted Rs 207, we were shocked to see a bill of Rs 1,03,11,055 upon reaching our destination,” Nilesh said, highlighting his frustration.

Also Read Telangana govt appoints special officers to monitor drinking water supply

A #Hyderabad-based vlogger has come forward, claiming that he was billed a staggering Rs 1 crore for a 10-minute auto ride in #Bengaluru.



As per report, Sriraj Nilesh, the aggrieved customer, shared his ordeal in an Instagram video, expressing disbelief at the exorbitant fare.… pic.twitter.com/eDMKvpliID — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) April 3, 2024

This is not the first time such an incident has happened. Just days before the Hyderabad vlogger shared his ordeal, another Uber customer from Noida claimed to have received a bill of Rs 7 crore.

The man, Deepak Tenguriya, stated that the initial cost of the Uber auto ride was estimated at Rs 62. However, when the ride ended, he was charged a staggering Rs 7,66,83,762. The video of the incident was shared by Tenguriya’s friend, Ashish Mishra, on social media platform X, capturing his disbelief at the charges.

Amid an uproar, Uber India’s Customer Support issued an apology. The company has assured customers that it was actively investigating the matter to rectify the situation.