Hyderabad vloggers win hearts with surprise twist for delivery agents

The Hyderabad-based vloggers Vinita and Nikita have gone viral with a heartwarming Instagram video that showcases a surprising twist in their interactions with delivery agents. Known for their creative content, the duo decided to give back by gifting the items they had ordered to the very delivery partners who brought them.

In the touching video, the Hyderabad vloggers order items via Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit only to surprise the delivery agents by handing over the packages as gifts on New year. The agents visibly stunned and overwhelmed with gratitude, beam with joy, creating a deeply emotional moment that resonated with viewers across social media.

The video caption, “We ordered gifts from Swiggy and Blinkit and gave them to the delivery partners who brought them.”

Hyderabad vloggers spark heartfelt reactions from netizens

The Hyderabad-based vloggers quickly gained attention online with social media users praising the duo for spreading positivity and spreading joy to the often-unsung heroes of delivery services.

Swiggy Instamart’s official Instagram handle commented, “ek hi to dil hai kitni baar jeetogay,” which translates to “I have only one heart, how many times can you win?” Meanwhile, one user remarked, “The type of rich I want to be.”

Echoing similar sentiments, another user wrote, “Small gestures, big big impact,” while others expressed, “The world is a better place because of people like you,” and “Thanks for putting a smile on their faces.”