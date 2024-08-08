Hyderabad: Waqf Board chairman visits mosque over concerns of damage

Hyderabad: Telangana Waqf Board chairman Azmathullah Hussaini along with officials inspected the flyover works near Masjid-e-Ismail following rumours of the mosque being demolished during the ongoing civic works.

After visiting the site, Azmathullah said there will be no damage to Masjid-e-Ismail due to the flyover works and that the Waqf board spoke to the contractor, GHMC officials and police department.

“There is a gap of 15 to 20 feet between the mosque and the flyover. There will be no damage or any disturbance to the main structure of Masjid-e Ismail. Some misunderstanding was created by some people in social media, so I personally visited the spot and will ensure the mosque remains untouched,” the Waqf Board chairman told media persons on Thursday, August 8.

The Waqf Board Chairman clarified that the issue pertains to a service road beside the flyover for local people to use. “After construction of the flyover, a meeting will be held and alternatives will be worked out. For the service road, there are three options- one a parallel small bridge, the other acquiring some land for the service road and the last diverting the road through some other route. It will be worked out later,” said Azmathullah.

Amjedullah Khan, MBT spokesperson had visited the place and met local engineers who are supervising the works following complaints of damage to the mosque. AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig also visited the spot and spoke to the officials.