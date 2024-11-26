Hyderabad, Warangal and beyond: Telangana CM eyes 3 new airports

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy met Union civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu in Delhi on Tuesday, November 26, and requested the latter for cooperation to establish new airports in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Peddapalli and Adilabad districts, in addition to the airport being constructed in Warangal.

Naidu informed Reddy that once the land acquisition is completed, the work for the construction of the new airport in Warangal will be done swiftly.

The Union minister reportedly told the chief minister that he would consider the feasibility and need for the establishment of the new airports and take a decision.

He said that being a minister representing Andhra Pradesh, he would treat both the Telugu states equally when it came to the establishment of airports.

Revival of Mamnoor Airport in Warangal

The Telangana government has allocated Rs 205 crore to acquire 253 acres of land for expanding and modernizing Mamnoor Airport.

The expansion plan includes:

Extending the existing 1.8-km runway to 3.9 km to accommodate larger aircraft like Boeing 747s.

Constructing a new terminal building.

Establishing modern air traffic control (ATC) facilities.

Installing advanced navigational equipment.

With the operationalization of Mamnoor Airport, Warangal is expected to attract investments, generate employment opportunities, and enhance connectivity. Improved air travel facilities will boost trade, tourism, and make the district an attractive destination for industries and businesses.