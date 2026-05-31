Hyderabad water board secures Rs 612.5 crore loan

The loan came through two government orders issued by the Finance Department.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st May 2026 11:24 am IST|   Updated: 31st May 2026 11:25 am IST
HMWSSB logo
HMWSSB logo

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development(MAUD) Department on Saturday, May 30, approved a loan of Rs 612.5 crore for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB).

The MAUD issued government order (GO) 581, according to which Rs 250 crore was sanctioned for the Sunkishala intake project under the Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project. In GO 582, the government sanctioned Rs 362.5 crore as loans to HMWSSB for various development work.

Both releases were made following the budget release orders issued by the Finance Department.

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Govt sanctions Rs 7,360 cr for Hyderabad drinking water supply project

The Telangana government on May 25 had sanctioned Rs 7,360 crore to the HMWSSB for the Godavari Phase-II & III project. The grant was sanctioned after the board informed the government that Hyderabad’s water demand would rise to 835 MGD by 2027, creating a shortage of nearly 233 million gallons per day (MGD).

With this grant, 20 TMC of water from the Mallanna Sagar project will be diverted to Hyderabad, increasing the city’s drinking water supply by 300 MGD, while 2.5 TMC of water will also be utilised for the rejuvenation of the Musi River.

The government also approved Rs 3,850 crore for the construction of 39 sewage treatment plants (STP) with a combined capacity of 972 MLD within the ORR limits.

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Plans are in progress to modernise the Manjeera water supply network at an estimated cost of Rs 722 crore, restore the Osman Sagar conduit system and construct an additional 21 MGD pipeline.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st May 2026 11:24 am IST|   Updated: 31st May 2026 11:25 am IST

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