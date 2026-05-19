Hyderabad Water Board seizes 12 illegal motors in Uppal

Hyderabad: Surprise raids against the use of illegal motors in Hyderabad continued on Tuesday, May 19, as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials seized 12 motors connected directly to pipelines.

The inspections were carried out during water supply hours in Sri Lakshmi Nagar Colony and Prashant Nagar areas under Boduppal ward in Uppal.

Surprise raids against the use of illegal motors in Hyderabad continued on Tuesday, May 19, when officials of the HMWSSB seized 12 such motors connected directly to the pipelines. The inspections were carried out during water supply hours in Sri Lakshmi Nagar Colony and Prashant… pic.twitter.com/HZTzrGVBP3 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 19, 2026

Citizens caught illegally attaching motors to the pipes will be liable for strict action under Water Board rules, and the motors will be seized, officials have warned. A fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed against violators and criminal cases will be initiated.

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Residents facing low water pressure or any other water supply-related issues should contact the concerned manager, Deputy General Manager (DGM), or General Manager (GM) in their area. Complaints can also be registered through the Water Board customer care number 155313, following which appropriate action will be taken to resolve the issue.