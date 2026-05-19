Hyderabad Water Board seizes 12 illegal motors in Uppal

A fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed against violators and criminal cases will be initiated.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th May 2026 7:03 pm IST
Suspected illegal water pump operators detained by police officers in front of a colourful building.

Hyderabad: Surprise raids against the use of illegal motors in Hyderabad continued on Tuesday, May 19, as Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials seized 12 motors connected directly to pipelines.

The inspections were carried out during water supply hours in Sri Lakshmi Nagar Colony and Prashant Nagar areas under Boduppal ward in Uppal.

Citizens caught illegally attaching motors to the pipes will be liable for strict action under Water Board rules, and the motors will be seized, officials have warned. A fine of Rs 5,000 will be imposed against violators and criminal cases will be initiated.

Subhan Bakery

Residents facing low water pressure or any other water supply-related issues should contact the concerned manager, Deputy General Manager (DGM), or General Manager (GM) in their area. Complaints can also be registered through the Water Board customer care number 155313, following which appropriate action will be taken to resolve the issue.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th May 2026 7:03 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button