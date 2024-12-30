Hyderabad water board to launch drive for timely supply this summer

Hyderabad: To prepare for the upcoming summer season, a special 120-day drive will be launched from February 15 to June 15 focused on monitoring water supply and timing to ensure uninterrupted supply, said Hyderabad water board managing director, Ashok Reddy. The following announcement was made during a Zoom meeting on Monday, December 30.

Ashok Reddy stressed the importance of completing any necessary pipeline work before the summer months and asked officials to submit proposals for new pipeline constructions or equipment as needed.

Demand for water tankers soars in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad water board MD also expressed a noted rise in tanker bookings particularly from 20 sections across 6 divisions. He revealed that last summer, 100 families booked 31,000 trips and instructed officials to investigate the reasons behind this situation.

In contrast, 40,000 families accounted for 70 percent of the tanker bookings. Upon conducting a survey, it was found that only 18,000 of these families had built cesspools with notices issued to the others. The MD warned that if cesspools are not constructed, tanker rates would be doubled starting next year.

In response to the increasing demand for water supply, the Hyderabad water board MD announced the appointment of special officers in high-demand areas along with a nodal officer at the DGM level to monitor the situation.

The executive director Mayank Mittal instructed Hyderabad water board officials to complete urgent works on transmission lines, including valve replacements and leak repairs with proposals for these tasks to be submitted soon.

The MD earlier highlighted that the Hyderabad water board’s goal is to complete the de-silting of 3600 kilometres of sewerage pipelines and clean 3 lakh manholes by the end of December. Looking ahead, Ashok Reddy revealed plans to complete all scheduled work by April next year.

This includes constructing new sewer pipelines in areas identified during the drive and working to prevent polluted water supply. In the final 20 days of the program, the focus will be on reducing complaints further.