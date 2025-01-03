Hyderabad water board to prepare 25 yr plan, Mallanna Sagar lifting approved

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy in a meeting held with officials of the Hyderabad Water Board directed them to formulate plans to meet the drinking water needs of the growing population of Hyderabad, for the next 25 years. The meeting took place at the Integrated Command Control Center on Friday, January 3.

The CM also stressed building a sewage plan for every household by conducting a study with the concerned agencies and consultancies if necessary.

Currently, the Hyderabad Water Board supplies drinking water through 13.79 lakh tap connections from 9800 km of drinking water distribution network. The water is supplied from the rivers Manjira, Singoor, Godavari, and Krishna.

The meeting also discussed the project designs to bring more water through Godavari Phase 2 and supply drinking water to Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

Seeing adequate availability of water and reasonable lifting costs, it was decided to take up the drinking water supply from Mallanna Sagar for the Godavari Phase 2 project. The CM also increased the water supply for the project from the previously proposed 15 TMC to 20 TMC to meet the growing drinking water needs.

The CM also ordered the construction of new pipelines to supply water from the Manjeera River since the officials informed that the old pipes which have been in use since 1965 are now outdated. He also proposed creating a report for the project so that funds could be acquired from the Union government’s Jal Jeevan mission.