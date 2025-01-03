Parts of Hyderabad to face 48 hr drinking water supply disruption

Hyderabad: Residents in several parts of Hyderabad are set to experience a two-day disruption in drinking water supply on January 6 and 7.
This disruption starting at 6 am on January 6 and lasting for 48 hours is due to pipeline repair works on the Kalabgur-Lingampalli stretch of the Manjeera water supply scheme phase-1.
Hyderabad areas affected by drinking water supply disruption
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has identified several areas that will be impacted by the interruption. These include:
- Patancheru Industrial Area,
- HCU
- BHEL Township
- BHEL Factory
- SBI Training Center
- Doyens Colony
- Hafizpet
- Madinaguda
- Gangaram
- Chandanagar
- Lingampalli
- Jyoti Nagar
- Ashok Nagar
- RC Puram
- Patancheru
Residents in these areas are advised to store enough water to meet their needs during the repair period.
Restoration of Normal Supply
Hyderabad water board has assured the public that repair work is underway and efforts are being made to resolve the issue promptly. The normal drinking water supply is expected to resume by January 8 at 6am.
Second major disruption in 20 days
This is the second significant drinking water supply issue reported in Hyderabad within the past 20 days.
Earlier, residents in several parts of Hyderabad experienced a two-day disruption in water supply on December 15 and 16. The disruption was caused by damage to a crucial 33-inch pipeline that supplied water to the Red Hills reservoir from the Asifnagar filter beds.
The disruptions were caused in areas like:
- Red Hills
- Bazarghat
- Mallepally
- Nampally
- Niloufer Hospital
- MNJ Cancer Hospital
- Khairatabad
- Adarshnagar
- Vijaynagar Colony
- Surrounding localities