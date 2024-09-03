Hyderabad: Water levels in Osmansagar, Himayatsagar still below full capacity

Hyderabad: Over the past 24 hours, water levels in the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs have risen, yet they remain below their full capacities. Osmansagar saw an increase of 2.9 feet, while Himayatsagar’s levels rose by 3.95 feet.

As of 6 p.m. on Monday, Osmansagar was receiving an inflow of 3,000 cusecs and was holding 2.851 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water, compared to its full capacity of 3.90 TMC. Similarly, Himayatsagar was receiving 1,500 cusecs of inflow and held 2.215 TMC of water, against its full capacity of 2.970 TMC.

These updates come as heavy rains from the weekend subsided to a light drizzle on Monday. Despite the increased inflows, the reservoirs are still short of their full tank levels.

Mayank Mittal, Executive Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), along with senior officials, visited the Osmansagar reservoir on Monday to assess the current water situation.

According to the water board, the combined water availability across the reservoirs of Osmansagar, Himayatsagar, Singur, Manjeera, and Akkampalli stands at 39.783 TMC. Official data also indicated that the total storage in these five reservoirs at this time last year was about 35 TMC.