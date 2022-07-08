Hyderabad: Water supply board to permit cashless payments

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to encourage customers to use a self-billing system that was recently established in order to encourage cashless payments and prevent waiting for metre readers.

Customers may use an Android smartphone to take metre readings, produce fast invoices, and make payments using the HMWS&SB app.

Customers should pay online by downloading the HMWS&SB app from the Google Playstore, scanning the metre to take the reading, and sending it together with the payment to the Water Board.

Also Read Central, state departments owe Rs 1519 cr to HMWSSB

More than 1,200 users have already downloaded the app and begun using it to pay their water bills online. According to HMWS&SB representatives, the self-billing method has its own benefits. Consumers don’t have to wait for the metre reader because billing is done on time. The largest benefit is that users will conserve water and better understand their usage patterns.

It also gives consumers more leverage and makes rapid payments possible, according to an HMWS&SB spokesperson.