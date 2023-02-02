Hyderabad: Water supply to be disconnected as part of SRDP works

Hyderabad: The Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP) phase-2 which is supplying fresh water will be disrupted as part of Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) works on Saturday and Sunday.

These works will however be done without disturbing the construction of flyover which is going on at Bairamal Guda Junction. The water connection will be disrupted from Saturday 6 pm to Sunday 12 pm i.e 30 hours.

Areas which will be disrupted as part of Operation and Maintenance works: