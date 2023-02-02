Hyderabad: Water supply to be disconnected as part of SRDP works

Published: 2nd February 2023

Hyderabad: The Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project (KDWSP) phase-2 which is supplying fresh water will be disrupted as part of Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP) works on Saturday and Sunday.

These works will however be done without disturbing the construction of flyover which is going on at Bairamal Guda Junction. The water connection will be disrupted from Saturday 6 pm to Sunday 12 pm i.e 30 hours.

Areas which will be disrupted as part of Operation and Maintenance works:

  1. O&M Division no. 1 – NPA
  2. O&M Division no. 2 – Balapur, Mysaram, Barkas.
  3. O&M Division no. 5 – Mekalamandi, Bholakpur.
  4. O&M Division no. 7 – Tarnaka, Lalapet, Buddhanagar, Mared Pally, Control Room, Railways, MES, Cantonment, Prakash Nagar, Patigadda.
  5. O&M Division no. 9 – Hasmat Pate, Feroze Guda, Gautamnagar.
  6. O&M Division no. 10 A&B – Vaishalinagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram, Auto Nagar, Alkapuri.
  7. O&M Division no. 13 – Mahindra Hills.
  8. O&M Division no. 14 – Elugutta, Ramanthapur, Uppal, Nacharam, Habsiguda, Chilkanagar, Birappa Gadda.
  9. O&M Division no. 16 – Budvel, Shastripuram (in part).
  10. O&M Division no. 19 – Boduppal (partly)
  11. O&M Division no. 20 – Mir Pate, Badung Pate, Shamshabad.

