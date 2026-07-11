Hyderabad water tanker bookings soar as monsoon remains elusive

Hyderabad: As water tanker bookings shoot up in Hyderabad, the India Meteorological Centre (IMD) has forecast a “monsoon break” in Telangana till July 18, with only light to moderate rains predicted in a few places.

While only 4,000 apartments required water tankers last summer, the number has risen to 12,500 apartments this year, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said on Saturday, July 11.

Temperatures to rise amid rainfall deficit

Temperatures are expected to reach 37-40 degrees Celsius in East Telangana, and 35-37 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad till July 15, local weather enthusiast T Balaji predicted.

Strong surface winds, up to 30-40 kmph, will prevail in all districts during this time.

This comes as Telangana is experiencing a rainfall deficit due to the El Niño effect. In the first 10 days of July, Telangana has recorded a rainfall deficit of 28 per cent, receiving only 112.5 mm rain against a normal of 156.3 mm. With no sight of good rainfall for the next 10 days, the deficit is expected to pile up to 50 per cent by July 22.

HYDERABAD IN BIG TROUBLE 🙏



Look how the deficit is spreading like a virus. With July being one of our peak monsoon months, with EL-NINO to brutally impact us. Next 10days doesn't look good at all for atleast decent rains



Currently we are at -28% deficit with actual of 112.5mm… pic.twitter.com/KpbkaCuwE9 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 10, 2026

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Water board calls for rainwater harvesting

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy has urged all apartments to practice rainwater harvesting as Hyderabad’s water needs continue to rise.

The MD said that previously, one family lived on a 300-square-yard plot, but now multi-storied buildings are constructed on the same area, resulting in water needs increasing manifold.

He said that previously, tanker demand was high in areas like Ayyappa Society, Kukatpally, SR Nagar and Jubilee Hills. However, demand has surged unexpectedly this year in June and July in Uppal, LB Nagar, NTR Nagar and Malkajgiri — areas that generally have lower water problems.

He explained that delayed rains, depleting groundwater levels, and drying borewells are the main reasons for this.

He asked residents not to consider tanker supply as a permanent alternative and urged apartment associations to reduce their dependency by conducting audits of water usage, curbing leakages, storing rainwater, and converting defunct borewells into recharge pits.