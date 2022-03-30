Hyderabad waterboard prepares action plan for summer

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the upcoming summer months, Dana Kishore, managing director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) said that there should be no issues with drinking water in the city.

In a meeting with the senior workers of the Observation and Measurement department (O&M) of HMWSSB, he said, “Tankers must be immediately sent to wherever there is a shortage of water. Reserve tankers must be kept at the ready.”

Also Read Ensure no water or sewage problem during Ramzan: HMWSSB MD to officials

He added that mosques must be supplied with water for Ramzan without any trouble, and there should be no cases of sewerage overflow.

“If the Singur and Manjeera transmission lines are disturbed anywhere, repair works should be undertaken and alternative arrangements should be made without interruption in the water supply. In cases where water lines have to be shut down for repair works, tankers must be supplied free of cost,” Dana Kishore added.

Kishore stated that complaints to do with water supply on social media have to be quickly resolved, along with decentralizing of the central store to ensure that there is no delay in the delivery of water to the city.

“Pipelines for new construction works, manhole covers, valves, and other equipment are stored in sub-store divisions in Khairatabad, Central Store Division, Hydernagar, and Goshamahal,” said the press note from the HMWSSB.

“More stores will be opened in the city, which will be fortified with CCTV and fences,” Kishore clarified, in the note.

He said that water kiosks being operated by NGOs will be provided with free water, and new ones will be set up in the city.