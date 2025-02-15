Hyderabad Weekend Guide: Best lakes, cafes, short trips and more

When buried in work, sometimes weekends can just sneak up on us, leaving little time to plan anything exciting. Lucky for us, Hyderabad is a dynamic city where spontaneity is never the problem. Whether you’re in the mood for a quiet escape, an adrenaline rush, or a food-filled adventure, there’s always something to do at the last minute without the hassle of pre-bookings.

To make things easier, Siasat.com has curated the ultimate guide to the best last-minute weekend plans in Hyderabad.

Weekend Spots In Hyderabad

For a scenic escape

Ameenpur Lake, Sangareddy – Visit for a peaceful morning retreat for birdwatching and photography.

Moula Ali Hill, Secunderabad – Moula Ali Hill provides a short trek with breathtaking sunrise and sunset views.

Durgam Cheruvu, Madhapur – Durgam Cheruvu has options like boating, kayaking or a simple lakeside walk near the cable bridge to soak in the views.

Shamirpet Lake – Situated 27 km from Secunderabad, it is an ideal place for a quiet picnic with scenic beauty.

Lotus Pond, Jubilee Hills – Explore this garden for a hidden green escape.

For adventurers and thrill-seekers

Paramotoring at Kondapochamma Reservoir- Soar above scenic landscapes and experience the thrill of powered paragliding.

Go Karting at FNF Arena- Race against friends on one of Hyderabad’s most trending karting tracks.

Bungee Jumping at District Gravity- Take the ultimate leap of faith at Telangana’s first bungee jumping spot.

Visit amusement parks- Hyderabad has a wide selection of amusement parks that offer thrilling rides and water slides. Some of the top spots are- Wild Waters, Wonderla, District Gravity, Fly Zone and Jalavihar Park.

Hike at Khajaguda Hills- Enjoy a quick trek with breathtaking views of Hyderabad’s skyline.

For foodies

Fine dining– Hyderabad has plenty of fine dining options. Some of the must try restaurants are- Silver Salt by Saberis, Maks Kitchen, Taro, Olive Bistro, Jewel of Nizam, Golconda Pavillion and Aish- The Park.

Cafes- Hyderabad is abundant with amazing cafes like Feranoz, Aaromale, Cravery, Concu, Roastery Coffee House, Habitat Cafe, and Roast CCX. The city has various new cafes opening up every month.

Street food- For street food, Mozzamjahi Market, Charminar Area, GHMC Food Street at Shantinagar and Tank Bund’s Eat Street are some popular choices.

Buffets- For buffets, you can visit Barbeque Nation, Sahib’s Barbeque by Ohri’s, Barbeque Spice, and Spice & Sizzle by Karachi Bakery.

For history buffs

Nizam’s Museum– A treasure trove of artefacts, showcasing the opulence and legacy of Hyderabad’s Nizams.

Paigah Tombs- An architectural marvel with intricate stucco work and Indo-Islamic artistry.

British Residency- A grand colonial-era structure that tells the story of Hyderabad’s British connection.

Raymond’s Tomb- A tribute to French General Michel Joachim Marie Raymond, a key figure in Hyderabad’s history.

Golconda Fort’s Naya Qila- A lesser-explored section of the iconic Hyderabadi fort with stunning fortifications.

Short road trips (Within 1-2 hours)

Ananthagiri Hills – Drive to lush greenery, fresh air, and coffee plantations.

Somasila – Known as the ‘Mini Maldives of Telangana,’ Somasila is great for a scenic getaway.

Medak Church – Visit South India’s largest Gothic-style church.

Bhongir Fort – A quick trek up this historic fort offers stunning views.

Pochampally Village – Explore the world-famous Ikat weaving and handloom industry.

For fun indoor activities

Mystery Rooms – Here you can solve puzzles and escape rooms with friends.

Trampoline Parks – Visit Fly Zone or Gravity Zip for some high-energy fun.

Arcades– Play arcade games, bowling, and virtual reality experiences at Timezone GVK, SHOTT and Smaaash.

Malls- Hyderabad boasts some of the best malls in the country, including Inorbit Mall, Next Galleria Mall, Sarath City Capital Mall, Nexus Hyderabad Mall and Lulu Mall.

Poetry & Stand-up comedy nights – Check out cultural centres like Lamakaan, Heart Cup Coffee, or Phoenix Arena as these spots are famous for weekend shows.