Hyderabad welcomes rains after winter nights

Hyderabad: After weeks of chilly nights, Hyderabad witnessed scattered rains on Sunday, December 1.

According to the weather forecast, the city will see a cloudy sky for the next 48 hours with misty or hazy mornings. Maximum and minimum temperatures are predicted to hover around 28 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius respectively with surface winds from the northeast at 6-10 kmph.

Weather enthusiast T Balaji, renowned for his accurate forecasts shared, “Light to moderate rains are set to begin shortly in areas of Hyderabad including Uppal, Nagole, Kapra, Boduppal, Nagaram, ECIL, Moulali, Mallapur, Dammaiguda, and will soon spread to Neredmet, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Musheerabad, Osmania University, Saroornagar, Tank Bund, Alwal, and Begumpet within the next hour.”

He also shared a radar map indicating scattered thunderstorms across Telangana, with rainfall expected in areas like Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Medak, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Bhongir, Jangaon, Ranga Reddy, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad.

The Telangana Rainfall Alert explains that rains across Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana are due to Cyclone Fengal.

Yellow alert issued in Hyderabad

The Indian meteorological department has issued a yellow alert warning of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in districts including Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Gadwal.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said that Cyclone Fengal, which passed over the Puducherry coast at midnight, is likely to move west-southwest of Tamil Nadu and weaken into a deep depression.

Director of the RMC, S. Balachandran in a statement on Sunday said: “Currently, Cyclone Fengal is moving west-southwestward at a speed of 7 km/h and is expected to weaken into a deep depression. The cyclone has been stationary for three hours near Puducherry, resulting in continuous heavy rainfall.”

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall has been recorded at six locations, while three places reported extremely heavy rainfall.

Rain delays toss for Goa-Kerala match in Hyderabad

The toss for the Goa vs Kerala match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad has been delayed due to rain. Persistent showers in the area have caused a disruption, leaving players and fans awaiting updates on the match’s commencement.