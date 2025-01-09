Hyderabad: Well-known broadcaster Aslam Farshori passes away

Hyderabad: Aslam Farshori, the well-known broadcaster, poet, theatre and film actor, passed away at 7 am on Thursday (January 9, 2025).

According to his nephew, Ashhar Farhan, Farshori was 76 years of age.

Farshori started his career when he was in his teens as a casual announcer at All India Radio. He attended Anwar ul Uloom College where he was elected as the president of students union.

He was active in the Telangana agitation. He co-founded the Zinda Dilan e Hyderabad, world’s first humour society. He also served as the secretary for the Fine Arts Academy, Hyderabad’s famous cultural society.

While working as a producer at All India Radio, he acted as Lala Bhai in the popular daily iconic show Chhoti Chhoti Baatein.

He directed, produced and acted in many plays. He later became the Programme Executive at All India Radio.

The namaz e janaaza (funeral prayer), will be held at the Suncity Masjid on the outskirts of Hyderabad at 7.20 pm. The tadfeen, (burial) will be at the Dargah-e-Yusufain, Nampally, at 9-00 pm.