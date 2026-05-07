Hyderabad: There is something magical about lights, colours and larger-than-life fantasy worlds that instantly bring out the child in everyone. In a city like Hyderabad, where families are always searching for unique weekend experiences beyond movies and malls, an extraordinary international spectacle is now ready to light up the stage and capture imaginations.

This May, the world-famous International Giant Light Puppet Show will arrive for the first time ever in India at Shilpakala Vedika, promising audiences an unforgettable evening filled with glowing giant puppets, magical creatures, dazzling neon lights and breathtaking visual storytelling.

Presented by GEMS Kids Club, the internationally touring show will be held on May 23 and 24, 2026, and is already creating a buzz among Hyderabad families.

A theatre filled with lights and fantasy

But this is far from an ordinary puppet show. The moment the lights go down, the theatre transforms into a dreamlike fantasy world where gigantic illuminated puppets, some towering as high as 8 metres come alive on stage. Sparkling 3D figures float through the darkness, glowing characters dance across the theatre and magical creations even fly above the audience, turning the entire experience into a moving fairytale of light and imagination.

What makes the production even more special is that it is completely wordless. Instead of dialogue, the show speaks through music, movement, colour and emotion, making it enjoyable for audiences of every age and language. The performance runs for 1 hour and 30 minutes with a 15-minute interval and is designed as a complete family entertainer.

The creative minds behind the spectacle

The spectacular production has been created by internationally acclaimed Russian puppeteer Nikolai Zykov, whose award-winning performances have travelled across more than 50 countries. Joining him are creative head Nadezda Dubinina and artist Sergey Isaev, who together bring the glowing fantasy universe to life.

Where?

The performances will take place at Shilpakala Vedika, with tickets starting from Rs.499 onwards. Organisers say bookings are filling fast as excitement around the rare international event continues to grow.

For Hyderabad audiences, the International Giant Light Puppet Show promises more than just an evening of entertainment; it offers a chance to step into a glowing world where fantasy, theatre and imagination shine brighter than ever.