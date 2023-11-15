Hyderabad: Why not Goshamahal? Congress’ Feroz Khan asks AIMIM

Hyderabad: Congress candidate from the Nampally Mohammad Feroz Khan on Wednesday questioned the AIMIM’s call to not nominate a candidate from the Goshamahal constituency against BJP MLA T Raja Singh.

He also questioned the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on why the party’s chief K Chandrashekhar Rao is not campaigning at Goshamahal.

“After Kavitha’s episode (the Delhi Excise policy scam case investigation), the BRS, BJP, and the AIMIM have come together and have compromised. There is an agreement between them to make sure that KCR wins the state and Modi wins at the Centre,” he said, adding that the BJP has put up its candidates based on directions of KCR and Owaisi.

He also alleged that the decision to remove Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the state BJP unit chief and replace him with Union minister G Kishan Reddy was due to “this agreement based on Kavitha’s case.”

He further questioned the AIMIM on its logic to contest only in single-digit constituencies in Telangana, where it has taken birth as a political party but had contested from 100 seats in 2022 in Uttar Pradesh elections. “That decision was taken to help the BJP,” he remarked.

Feroz Khan reiterated his allegation that there is bogus voting in Nampally and rigging took place in the constituency’s election in the past.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.