Hyderabad: Wife, her ‘lover’ arrested for man’s murder

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police have registered a case against a woman, her suspected lover, and his associates for allegedly plotting and executing the murder of her husband.

The charred remains of the man were discovered by Kowkoor residents on December 28, prompting an investigation by the Rachakonda police, which led to the arrest of the alleged lover and two accomplices on February 1.

Sandiri Swamy, a 35-year-old driver, was married to Kavya, 33, and the couple lived in Balaji Nagar, Jawaharnagar. Police revealed that Swamy became suspicious when he noticed Kavya pawning gold and providing substantial sums of money to Karnala Pranay Kumar, a 26-year-old man. Upon confrontation, Swamy learned about their affair.

Kavya and Pranay devised a plan to eliminate Swamy with the help of Pranay’s friends Pasuloti Rohith and Mabbu Nagesh, police said.

Executing their plan, the friends hired Swamy as a driver on December 27 and fatally stabbed him in the car. Subsequently, the body was dumped and set ablaze in Kowkoor.