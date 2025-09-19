Hyderabad: Wife slits sleeping husband’s throat after quarrel

Hyderabad: A man was brutally killed by his wife at their dwelling in Kokapet, Narsingi, near Hyderabad on Thursday night after a quarrel between the couple.

The couple, Bharakh Bora and Krishna Jyothi Bora, migrated to the city from Assam and worked as construction workers. The couple frequently quarreled over small issues.

On Thursday night, there was an argument between them over some small issue. Bharakh then went to sleep.

When the man was asleep, his wife Jyothi took a vegetable cutting knife and allegedly slit the throat of her husband near Hyderabad.

Hearing his cries for help, the neighbors came into the house and, on seeing Bharakh seeking help, took him to the nearest hospital.

The man died due to profuse bleeding in the hospital. The police took Jyothi into custody and shifted the body of Bharakh to the mortuary.

A case has been booked and an investigation launched.