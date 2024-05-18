Hyderabad will become global investment hub, says Uttam

Hyderabad: Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy announced that Hyderabad would be transformed into a truly global investment destination, competing with the world’s top metropolises.

Speaking after inaugurating the IGBC Green Property Show 2024 at Hitex on Friday, Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the current Congress Government aims to send a clear message to global investors, the country, and the state: Hyderabad will become a truly global city in every sense.

Uttam highlights infrastructure in Hyderabad

He highlighted that the existing infrastructure in Hyderabad, including the international airport, Outer Ring Road, expressway, flyovers, and drinking water from the Godavari and Krishna Rivers, was primarily developed by the Congress Government from 2004 to 2014. “We will build infrastructure in Hyderabad to an unprecedented level,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy assured everyone in the state and country that the Congress Government in Telangana intends to elevate Hyderabad and Telangana to a truly global level. “Real estate is largely driven by perception. Our government will take the necessary steps to create real momentum in the construction and real estate sectors and boost investment,” he said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy noted that the Congress Government had been in power for about five months, with nearly two months spent on elections, limiting their actions due to the model code of conduct. “Now we are focused entirely on governance. We will address any issues in industry, construction, and real estate. We assure you that we will take care of them,” he said.

Congress aims to double IT exports from Hyderabad

Earlier, IT & Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said the Congress Government aims to double IT exports from Hyderabad in the next four years and make Hyderabad the global capital for data warehouses. “We will take the ease of doing business to a new level, being more flexible, friendly, and supportive to the industry,” he said.

IGBC National Vice Chairman C. Shekar Reddy, CII IGBC Deputy Executive Director M. Anand, and IGBC Hyderabad Chapter Co-Chair Srinivas Murthy also spoke at the event. The ministers visited the expo, where nearly 70 developers showcased around 75,000 IGBC Green Certified/Pre-Certified Projects, Green Products, Technologies, and Services apartments spread across 16-17 crore square feet, with an expected turnover of Rs 1 lakh crore. Shekar Reddy noted that the green building movement has grown drastically over the last two decades, with more than 13,000 projects amounting to 11.62 billion square feet of registered Green Building footprint adopting IGBC Green and Net Zero rating programs. Telangana is a significant contributor, with over 800 projects amounting to about 1.12 billion square feet of green building footprint.