Hyderabad: Wine shops closed for two days in Rachakonda

Hyderabad: Wine shops, bars and restaurants will be closed for two days between July 28 and July 30 as part of the Bonalu festivities here. However, bars in star restaurants and registered clubs will be opened.

In a circular from the prohibition excise department, wine shops bars and restaurants will be closed between July 28 (Sunday), 6 am and July 29 (Monday), 6 am within the police limits of Malkajgiri Zone, LB Nagar and Maheshwaram zone.

Additionally, wine shops, bars and restaurants will be closed between July 28, 6 am and July 30 (Tuesday), 6 am within the police limits of LB Nagar, Meerpet, Balapur, Pahadishareef, Uppal and Nacharam.

Similarly shops in the South East Zone include Chandrayangutta and Bandlaguda, while the South Zone encompasses Charminar, Kamatipura, Hussaini Alam, Falaknuma, Moghalpura, Chaytinaka, Shali Banda, and Mirchowk, will remain shut for 24 hours starting at 6 am on July 28.