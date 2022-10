Hyderabad: Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat on Saturday ordered the closure of wine shops for three days from November 1 to 3 in view of the upcoming Munugode by-poll on Thursday.

Toddy (wine) shops and bars in restaurants (excluding bars in star hotels and registered clubs), which fall under the Rachakonda police commissionarate (between Narayanpur police station and Chautuppal police station) shall remain closed from 6 pm on November 1 to 6 pm on November 3.