Hyderabad: Wine shops to be closed for 2 days ahead of Bonalu festival

Hyderabad: All wine shops and bars will remain closed from July 9 to July 11 ahead of the Bonalu festivities in the city.

According to a press release from the city police commissioner here on Saturday, July 6, all wine shops, bars and restaurants within the limits of S R Nagar police stations will remain closed from July 9, 6 am to July 11, 6 am in the interest of overall public peace and tranquillity.

The shops- Sathish Wines located in Balkampet Temple Main Road, Akshaya Bar restaurant and Sarovar Bar and Restaurant will remain closed.