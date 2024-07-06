Hyderabad: Wine shops to be closed for 2 days ahead of Bonalu festival

All wine shops, bars and restaurants within the limits of S R Nagar police stations will remain closed from July 9, 6 am to July 11, 6 am in the interest of overall public peace and tranquillity.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th July 2024 8:50 pm IST
Hyderabad: Bonalu at Ujjaini Mahankali temple on July 9
Bonalu festivities. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: All wine shops and bars will remain closed from July 9 to July 11 ahead of the Bonalu festivities in the city.

According to a press release from the city police commissioner here on Saturday, July 6, all wine shops, bars and restaurants within the limits of S R Nagar police stations will remain closed from July 9, 6 am to July 11, 6 am in the interest of overall public peace and tranquillity.

Also Read
TGSRTC to run 75 special buses for Golconda Bonalu in Hyderabad

The shops- Sathish Wines located in Balkampet Temple Main Road, Akshaya Bar restaurant and Sarovar Bar and Restaurant will remain closed.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th July 2024 8:50 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button