Hyderabad ‘wisely’ voted for BRS, Congress deceived rural Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) remarked that the voters under the Greater Hyderabad region ‘wisely’ voted for the party in the Assembly elections but the Congress managed to ‘deceive’ some sections of rural Telangana with its ‘420 promises’.

He made the remarks during his address to party workers in Kukatpally.

“….Voters here didn’t give even a single seat to the Congress and delivered a sweeping success to the BRS with massive majorities. But unfortunately, in rural Telangana, some voters believed in the 420 promises of the Congress. We lost there by a very small margin. Congress won 38.85 percent vote and BRS won 37 percent. We lost by a mere difference of 1.85%,” he said.

KTR said that workers need not feel bad about the BRS losing power.

“We are disappointed but not sad because we were elected twice and we worked hard. This time, for whatever reason, they asked us to be in the opposition. It’s a good thing in a way…People will understand the value of BRS after understanding the Congress government’s misgivings,” he stated.

He added that people in the villages “already regret” the result of the Assembly polls.

“There were no power cuts in Hyderabad in the last 10 years….now even children know that the power cuts are due to Congress,” he said.

He also questioned the delay in the Congress’ poll promise of loan waiver to farmers. “Revanth Reddy as TPCC chief promised to sign the file on December 9. January 9 has gone and now in a few days, it will be February 9. As an opposition, it’s our responsibility to remind the chief minister,” he added.