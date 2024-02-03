Telangana: BRS unhappy on Priyanka Gandhi launching LPG cylinder scheme

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K Kavitha on Saturday, February 3 slammed the Congress-led state government for its call to invite AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to launch the Rs 500 LPG cylinder scheme promised by the party in the Assembly polls.

Stating that Priyanka Gandhi doesn’t hold an official position in the state government, She said that the BRS would fly black balloons during her visit. “The Congress is wasting public money for party events,” she remarked.

Chief Minister A Revanth had made the announcement on February 2, Friday during his visit to the Adilabad district.

Responding to the nepotism accusations made by Telangana Congress leaders, including chief minister A Revanth Reddy, she said that the Congress gave tickets to 22 families in the Assembly polls there are 22 families in Telangana Congress and “they dare talk about K Chandrashekhar Rao’s (KCR) family rule.”

K Kavitha went on to read the list of names, she said, “There are brothers, Gaddam Vinod and Gaddam Vivek, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and brother Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, father and son Mynampally Hanumanth Rao, Mynampally Rohit Rao, wife and husband, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, N Padmavathi Reddy whole family of Joginapally Venkat Narsing Rao,” she said.

She also accused the “intervention” of the brothers of chief minister Revanth Reddy in the government’s administration, and further asked, “In what position will Priyanka Gandhi come to launch an official government programme in Telangana?”