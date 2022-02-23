Hyderabad: Woman Advocate beaten up by colleague; hospitalised

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident a woman advocate was beaten up by her male colleague in Malkajgiri court here on Wednesday.

According to a report from The New Indian Express, the incident took place when both the advocates – Mekala Srinivas Yadav and Prasanna Naidu – started abusing each other. The incident soon turned ugly and out of control when both of them started hitting each other with chappals and Srinivas smacked Prasanna.

They then approached the magistrate and pressed charges against each other. The magistrate instead asked them to take the matter to the police.

The report also mentioned that the victim Prasanna and the accused Srinivas have political rivalry. While Srinivas belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and in the past has contested in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Prasanna belongs to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party. The two have had enmity for a long time.

Prasanna Naidu has been hospitalized. The Neredmet police station has registered a case and investigations are on.