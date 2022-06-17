Hyderabad: Woman allegedly raped after a party at Jubilee Hills

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 17th June 2022 4:46 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In yet another case of alleged sexual assault after a party at Jubilee Hills, a woman approached the Cyberabad police alleging that a friend raped her at her residence.

As per the victim’s complaint, the incident occurred on June 13 when she returned to her flat after attending a birthday party at Repete, a pub in Jubilee Hills. In her complaint, the victim said, following the party her friends including the accused offered to drop her home.

The victim reached home, and her friends including the accused stayed back at her residence till 4:30 AM on June 14. The three friends informed the victim that they were leaving, following which the woman fell asleep.

“She felt heaviness and pain at 6:15 AM on June 14,” Bachupally inspector K Narsimha Reddy was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

The victim alleged that the accused forcefully pinned her down and threatened her with severe consequences if she informed anyone regarding the incident. Based on the victim’s complaint, a case was registered and the accused was sent to judicial remand.

