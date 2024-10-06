Hyderabad: Woman arrested for murder over ornaments in Kukatpally

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally police on Sunday, October 6 arrested a woman for murdering a labourer over a dispute.

The accused was identified as Katari Manjula, 35, a resident of Jagathgirigutta. The deceased was identified as Dharmaram Priyanka, 23 a native of Nizamabad who shifted to Hyderabad two months ago. Priyanka was a resident of KPHB.

Manjula and Priyanka came in contact a month ago. As they became friends Priyanka gave her ornaments to the accused for safety as the former didn’t have a safe place to keep them.

On September 30, tensions arose when the two were seen arguing over the ornaments. As the situation escalated, Priyanka called her friends to intervene, but they successfully defused the conflict.

Afterwards, Manjula took Priyanka to her home and returned the ornaments. Still harbouring anger over the dispute, Manjula persuaded Priyanka to consume alcohol.

Upon finishing the drink, Manjula took the victim to an isolated place; she pushed Priyanka onto a pile of garbage and slit the victim’s throat. Following Priyanka’s death the accused attacked her private parts in order to make it look like a sexual assault.

Based on the investigation, Manjula was arrested from her residence. The police seized the ornaments belonging to the deceased and a vehicle.