Telangana: Three women held for silver ornament theft in Mancherial

Hyderabad: Mancherial police on Saturday, October 5 arrested three women for stealing silver ornaments from a jewellery shop.

The accused were identified as Masu Annapurna, Gudipaka Radha and Shanigaram Pulamma, all natives of Jayshankar Bhupalpally district.

The incident occurred on September 30. The women confessed to the theft during interrogation. The accused said they were returning to Issipet from Mancherial following a court hearing of a similar case they are accused in.

They admitted to lifting gold and silver ornaments in an outlet in Bellampalli and other parts of Telangana in the past. They said that they would act as customers and steal ornaments.

The police said, “The women were arrested for lifting the silver ornaments from Sri Vaishnavi Jewelers of the town on September 30. Nearly 500 grams of silver were recovered from them.”