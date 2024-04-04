Hyderabad: Woman bludgeoned to death for resisting sexual advances

Hyderabad: A special operations team of Hyderabad police have arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly killing a woman with a boulder when she resisted his sexual advances.



The accused has been identified as Vallepu Srinu.

According to the officials, a woman’s body was found at Aramghar under Mailardevpally police limits. Locals identified the victim as a ragpicker. Police investigations revealed that the victim was last seen with the accused, Vallepu.

Police said that the accused befriended the woman a few days ago, and on March 30, he made her consume alcohol. Once she was intoxicated, he took her to a secluded area and forced himself on the victim. When she resisted his sexual advancements, he killed her with a boulder.