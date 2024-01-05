Hyderabad: Woman held for stealing gold worth Rs 12L from stores

Hyderabad: Saroornagar police have arrested a 24-year-old woman on Thursday, January 4, for allegedly stealing 190 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh in six separate incidents across Hyderabad. The woman was arrested on Thursday, January 4.

Posing as a customer, Gonela Gouthami, would go to jewellery stores and ask an employee to show her gold chains. When the employees were not paying attention, she would steal a gold chain and keep a faux gold chain in the box to avoid suspicion over missing piece of jewellery.

Gouthami deceived the sales representative at Lalitha Jewellers in Dilsukhnagar on December 31. The arrest was made after the Saroornagar police verified the CCTV footage. Further investigations into the case revealed her involvement in five other similar cases.

During inter, the accused confessed to her transgressions and is presently under the custody of the police.