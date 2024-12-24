Hyderabad woman hospitalised after drinking excessive water

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman was hospitalized after drinking excessive water in the morning, which led to life-threatening complications.

She was initially admitted to the ICU. Following the completion of treatment, she was discharged on the 4th day.

Hyderabad woman drank 4 liters of water after waking up

As per details shared by Dr. Sudhir Kumar, who is popular on social media for sharing insights and relevant cases, it all began after the woman drank 4 liters of water in the morning. She had followed advice claiming that drinking excessive water after waking up would clear all the waste from her body, making her healthier.

Taking the advice seriously led to life-threatening complications as she developed headaches, nausea, and other symptoms. Soon, she experienced seizures and a loss of consciousness.

Following the incident, she was rushed to the hospital.

Hyponatremia diagnosed

Due to drinking excessive water, the Hyderabad woman was diagnosed with hyponatremia (low sodium levels in the blood). Tests revealed that her serum sodium level was 110 mmol/L, which is significantly below the normal range of 135-145 mmol/L.

Although her mental status returned to normal within 24 hours, she was discharged from the hospital on the 4th day.

Following the incident that almost killed the Hyderabad woman, the doctor debunked the myth that excessive water intake in the morning detoxifies the body.

The doctor clarified that excessive water intake in the morning is unnecessary as kidneys naturally clear the body of “toxins” through urine.