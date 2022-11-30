Hyderabad: Woman jumps into Durgam Cheruvu lake; rescued

Hyderabad: A woman who had jumped into the lake from the cable bridge was saved by the Madhapur police and the Durgam Cheruvu lake police on Tuesday.

A nearly 19-year-old woman arrived at the cable bridge and jumped into the Durgam Cheruvu. The Durgam Cheruvu lake police arrived at the scene in a boat, and the police constables of the Madhapur patrol mobile instantly changed their course after noticing it.

The woman was rescued from the lake by sub-inspector Bhanu Prakash and boat driver Manohar, and they then transported her to a private hospital where she is currently recovering.