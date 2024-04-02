Hyderabad: Woman kills her infant before ending life over dowry harassment

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman, Sreeja, killed her 11-month-old son before ending her own life over alleged harassment by her by her in-laws at Bommakal village of Karimnagar on Tuesday, April 2.

Following the incident, Sreeja’s mother, Gade Jayaprada, 51, who works as a government teacher, also attempted suicide. According to the officials, her condition is critical.

Sreeja had been married to M Naresh of Warangal for three years, and the couple had an 11-month-old son. According to police reports, Naresh started harassing Sreeja lately about trivial issues and demanding more dowry. When she told her parents she couldn’t take it any longer, they brought her and the child to their house four days ago.

Meanwhile, Naresh started preparations for their son’s first birthday and the couple started having frequent arguments over the phone.

On Monday, the couple got into a heated argument again. Then, on Tuesday morning, Sreeja and the child were found unconscious when her father Venkateshwara Chary and mother Jayaprada woke up. Both were taken to a neighboring hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival.