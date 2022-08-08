Hyderabad: Woman loses Rs 8L to fraudsters on pretext of job

Hyderabad: In a case dating back to July, a woman was allegedly harassed by fraudsters on the pretext of a job opening.

The woman, a housewife, was approached by unknown persons who offered her a work-from-home job. Thinking it was a genuine opportunity, the woman submitted her Aadhaar and PAN cards. The accused transferred Rs 3,000 to the woman’s account as promised.

Soon after, the accused demanded that the victim return the amount, contacting her frequently for the same. After being pressurised, the woman returned the money to the accused.

However, the accused began harassing the victim, sharing morphed pictures of her. They further threatened to share those with her contacts and on social media.

“In order to prevent them from posting the pictures online, the woman kept paying them money,” said the police.

“After they constantly threatened her, out of fear, she paid 8 lakhs into different bank accounts. She suspects that an organised gang was behind the harassment,” a senior Cyber crime official was quoted as saying by the Times of India.