Hyderabad: Woman murdered by husband over suspected infidelity

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old woman was strangled to death allegedly by her husband in Shadnagar on Sunday night, August 18, as he suspected an extramarital affair.

The victim has been identified as Anuradha, a film artist who lived with the accused, Shivaramaiah. Their daughter lived in Mallikarjun Colony in Hasthinapuram.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Shadnagar police station stated that the couple engaged in frequent arguments over trivial issues.

“On Sunday night, the situation escalated when the accused suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair. This suspicion led to a heated argument and a physical altercation. In a fit of rage, the accused strangled his wife, Anuradha, resulting in her death,” he added.

“The following morning, the accused contacted his daughter, claiming that Anuradha had died by suicide. Since then, the accused has been on the run,” the official added.

Based on the complaint of the victim’s daughter, police registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to trace the accused.

Further investigation is ongoing.