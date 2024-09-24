Hyderabad: Woman murdered, robbed of jewelry in Dundigal

Hyderabad: A woman was brutally murdered and robbed of her jewellery in Dundigal late at night on Monday, September 23.

According to the police, the victim was identified as A Sharada, a resident of Sri Vamshi Residency at Mallampet in Dundigal. On Monday morning, Vinay, the son of the victim, left for work while the woman was at home.

When the victim’s son, Vinay tried to contact her his mother, she didn’t respond. Vinay reached out to neighbours who checked on Sharda and found her lifeless in the bedroom. On being alerted, the Dundigal police arrived at the scene. Preliminary investigation suggests that unidentified persons entered the house and killed Sharda.

The accused stole the ornaments and fled the place. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.