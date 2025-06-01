Hyderabad: Woman, newborn die after delivery at Balanagar PHC

The family said that if the gynecologist had been there, the baby and Aurna would have been saved.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st June 2025 3:35 pm IST
Woman dies due to alleged medical negligence
Woman dies due to medical negligence at Balangar

Hyderabad: A woman and her newborn baby died due to alleged medical negligence at a primary healthcare center (PHC) in Balanagar on Saturday, May 31.

The deceased woman was identified as Aruna. The delivery was reportedly conducted by an auxiliary midwife nurse (ANM) in the absence of a gynaecologist. However, after delivery, hospital staff noticed that the newborn was unresponsive.

They advised the family to rush the newborn to Niloufer Hospital for specialised care. Tragically, upon arrival at Niloufer, doctors confirmed the infant had already passed away.

MS Creative School

As Aruna’s condition deteriorated further, the doctors referred her to Gandhi Hospital. However, the woman died en route.

Family alleges medical negligence

The family accused the staff at the Balanagar PHC of medical negligence. They said that if the gynaecologist had been there, Aruna and her baby would have been saved.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Balanagar Circle Inspector, Narsimha Raju said, “The incident occurred on Saturday morning. A postmortem was conducted, and bodies were handed over to Aruna’s husband.”

Lakdikapul Gated Community
St Josephs
Germanten Hospital

The Balanager police registered a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 1st June 2025 3:35 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button