Hyderabad: Woman, newborn die after delivery at Balanagar PHC

Hyderabad: A woman and her newborn baby died due to alleged medical negligence at a primary healthcare center (PHC) in Balanagar on Saturday, May 31.

The deceased woman was identified as Aruna. The delivery was reportedly conducted by an auxiliary midwife nurse (ANM) in the absence of a gynaecologist. However, after delivery, hospital staff noticed that the newborn was unresponsive.

They advised the family to rush the newborn to Niloufer Hospital for specialised care. Tragically, upon arrival at Niloufer, doctors confirmed the infant had already passed away.

As Aruna’s condition deteriorated further, the doctors referred her to Gandhi Hospital. However, the woman died en route.

Family alleges medical negligence

The family accused the staff at the Balanagar PHC of medical negligence. They said that if the gynaecologist had been there, Aruna and her baby would have been saved.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Balanagar Circle Inspector, Narsimha Raju said, “The incident occurred on Saturday morning. A postmortem was conducted, and bodies were handed over to Aruna’s husband.”

The Balanager police registered a case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).