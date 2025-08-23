Hyderabad woman says US husband abandoned her, stole Green Card, jewellery

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad woman, Hana Ahmed Khan, has accused her US-based husband, Mohammed Zainuddin of cheating, harassment, and abandoning her in Hyderabad. Zainuddin, an officer of the Chicago Police Department who is a US citizen, married Hana on June 22, 2022.

Based on her complaint lodged at Panjagutta Police Station, Zainuddin reportedly asked for a lavish wedding with Rs 20 lakh worth of expenses, gold, and other gifts.

A week after the marriage, he went to the United States citing that he had to process her visa, leaving behind Hana at her parents’ residence.

Zainuddin returned to India in February 2023 and September 2023 and left Hana behind each time. After two years Hana finally accompanied him to the US on February 17, 2024.

But from the date of her arrival into Chicago from Hyderabad, the woman claimed that she underwent physical and mental harassment, abuse, and pressure to file for divorce.

Woman abandoned at Hyderabad hotel

In December 2024, to reconcile their marriage, Zainuddin informed his wife that they would be traveling to India for a holiday and coming back to the US.

On February 7, 2025, they arrived in Hyderabad and checked into a hotel in Somajiguda. Hana said that while she went to visit her parents, her husband vacated the hotel room, taking with him her passport, US green card, Social Security card, jewellery, and valuables before leaving for the airport.

Failing to reach him, the woman lodged a complaint with Hyderabad police on February 17, 2025. Till date, there has been no success in tracking her husband or retrieving her belongings by the police.

Appeal to MEA

Hana has requested External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar to help her case and deliver justice. MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan also brought her ordeal to notice on social media, tagging the minister and the US Consulate in Hyderabad.