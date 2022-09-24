Hyderabad: Woman slips while boarding train, RPF constable comes to rescue

She expressed gratitude to the Railway Protection Force personnel for saving her life.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 24th September 2022 9:22 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A lady who slipped while attempting to board a train at the Secunderabad railway station was saved by a Railway Protection Force policeman on Saturday night.

S Surya Kumari, a 35-year-old resident of Medchal, was attempting to board the Godavari Express at 5.30 pm, according to railroad police officers. While the train was moving, she attempted to board the B-2 carriage. Constable Viswajeet Kumar, who was on train escort duty, saw her being pulled after she slipped and he immediately acted to save her. Komal, a different female constable, halted the train.

Viswajeet suffered a leg injury as a result. He was taken to the medical centre. Later, the woman and her husband boarded the train, the RPF said in a press note.

Viswajeet said to reporters that he was on escort duty inside the train when he saw the woman being pulled along and falling over while trying to board a moving train. He added, “I jumped down and pulled her out.

