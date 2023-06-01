Hyderabad woman stranded in Oman, mother seeks MEA help

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old Hyderabad woman named Zeenath Khatoon is currently stranded in Muscat, Oman. Her mother, Farzana Begum, has written a letter to Dr. S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs seeking his help to bring Khatoon back to India.

A few months back, Zeenath Khatoon, a resident of Jahangir Nagar, Talab Katta, Hyderabad, was in search of employment due to her family’s poor financial condition. She was approached by a local agent named Parvez, who offered her a job as a housemaid in Muscat, Oman, with a monthly salary of Rs. 25,000.

Khatoon accepted the offer and traveled to Oman four months ago. Upon arrival, she was received by an agent named Khader and taken to Muscat. Later, she was asked to work as a housemaid in a house.

Also Read Hyderabad woman stranded in Oman, daughter seeks MEA help

In her letter, Farzana Begum claimed that her daughter was not paid her salary properly during the four months of work. Moreover, after completing four months, Zeenath was returned to the travel agent’s office, where she has allegedly been subjected to torture and denied proper food and sleeping arrangements.

When Zeenath expressed her desire to return to India, she was informed that she would need to pay Rs. 2 lakh to retrieve her passport.

In her appeal to the Minister of External Affairs, Farzana Begum seeks the rescue and repatriation of her daughter.

On Twitter, MBT spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan share Zeenath Khatoon’s details and her mother’s plea to Dr. S. Jaishankar.

The case of Zeenath Khatoon, a young woman from Hyderabad stranded in Oman, highlights the challenges faced by individuals seeking employment abroad, especially middle east.