Hyderabad women journalists protest against detentions, attacks

Hyderabad: Women journalists in Hyderabad staged a protest at the Dr B R Ambedkar statue near Liberty X Roads on Monday, October 12, condemning alleged attacks, sexual harassment and unlawful detention of women and journalists across the country, including Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Women journalists strongly condemned incidents of police personnel and individuals in plain clothes allegedly attacking and obstructing journalists while they were performing their professional duties.

They highlighted incidents of alleged physical assaults, harassment and intimidation of women journalists covering protests demanding the withdrawal of SIR and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

They demanded the immediate and unconditional release of journalists still in detention, withdrawal of cases against them, and an independent inquiry into the alleged misconduct of police personnel.

The women journalists also called for accountability and urged the authorities to ensure that journalists, particularly women, can perform their duties without intimidation, threats or physical harm.

The protesters stressed that press freedom and the safety and dignity of women journalists must be protected.