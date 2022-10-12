Hyderabad: World Sight Day to be celebrated in the city on Oct 13

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th October 2022 8:30 pm IST
ANI

Hyderabad: World Sight Day will be observed on October 13 globally as Drishti 2.0. The city will witness a 5,000 Marathon at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, Tank Bund to spread awareness and the message ” Love Your Eyes.”

The event is being organised by Saijyothi Eye Hospital, ENVISION hospital and Retina Care Center with the support of HACC & Shangrila Consultants.

Free spot registrations for the marathon are subject to availability and registered participants will be given free T-shirts and breakfast.

The day program will have inter-school sports and literary competitions.

The evening, on the other hand would present musical performances with Ustad Saber Habeeb entertaining the audience with his ghazals. Further, telugu music performer Simha will also perform.

Individuals can register for the open mic event at the program as well.

