Hyderabad: Xanax peddler arrested at MGBS

Hyderabad: A drug peddler was arrested by the Afzalgunj police at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) on Monday, November 26, during a surprise check.

The police seized 500 grams of the prohibited drug Alprazolam, also known as Xanax, from the arrested individual.

The suspect has been identified as Aggi Ashok Goud, 53, a resident of Rangareddy district.

According to the police, personnel from Afzalgunj station were conducting random checks at the bus stand when they noticed Aggi Ashok acting suspiciously while carrying a plastic bag at platform no 35. Upon questioning, he admitted to carrying drugs in his bag, leading to his arrest and the seizure of the contraband.

Another alleged peddler, Aggi Srinu, a resident of Nandigama in Rangareddy district, along with suspected drug suppliers Madhunala Raja Goud and Mallepula Laxman Goud from Bodhan mandal in Nizamabad, is currently absconding. Police efforts to apprehend these individuals are ongoing.

“Alprazolam is a very dangerous chemical. It is highly addictive and the user develops a quick physical dependence on it. The risk of abuse is very high. The withdrawal symptoms of this drug are very painful and heart-rendering,” the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) had said in an earlier press release.

The potency of this drug can be understood by examining the commercial quantities of various controlled substances under the NDPS Act of 1985: Cocaine (100 grams), Heroin (250 grams), Morphine (250 grams), Alprazolam (100 grams), Opium derivatives (250 grams), and Amphetamine (50 grams).

Hyderabad police urge citizens, particularly youth, not to become addicted to drugs and encourage them to report any incidents of drug abuse or trafficking to the authorities at +918712671111.