Hyderabad: Yashoda Hospital felicitates over 50 Kidney Donor at Hi-tech City

Hyderabad: The Yashoda Hospital group has felicitated over 50 kidney donors (who donated their kidneys to their family members) at Hi-tech City in context with ‘World Kidney Day’ coming up on May 9.

Eminent Nephrologist Dr M. K. Mani, while speaking on the occasion said, “India today has a huge kidney disease burden with 17% of population having chronic kidney disease. An estimated new five lakh people reach dialysis stage every year.”

“No country can afford this burden. The only way to address this issue is to create and increase awareness about kidney disease in the community,” he added.

HOD- Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation, Yashoda Hospital Dr Rajasekhar Chakravarthy said, “Screening for kidney disease regularly in high-risk people is very much essential and need of this hour to prevent kidney disease.”

“For this purpose, every year 2nd Thursday of March is observed as World kidney day. This year it is coming on March 9,” he added.

Eminent Nephrologist Padma Bhushan presided over the meeting where the founder trustee, of ‘Care for your kidney foundation’, Dr Jacob Verghese, delivered Dr M.K.Mani honour oration along with Director of Yashoda Hospital’s Dr Pavan Gorukanti and HOD- Nephrology at Yashoda Hospital’s Dr Rajasekhar Chakravarthy and many other doctors.