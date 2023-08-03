Hyderabad: Youth Cong members detained during protest over unemployment

Protesters demand that the government issue notifications to fill government vacancies and release monthly allowance for the jobless.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 3rd August 2023 5:05 pm IST
Youth Congress members protest over unemployment outside the Telangana Assembly on Thursday, August 3

Hyderabad: Members of the Indian Youth Congress attempted to lay siege to the Telangana Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session on Thursday.

The protesters demanded that the government issue notifications to fill vacancies in all departments and release monthly allowance for the jobless.

However, police foiled their attempt and mild tension erupted as a large crowd gathered outside the Assembly.

The cops reportedly detained several Congress workers and shifted them to the nearby police station.

