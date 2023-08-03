Hyderabad: Youth Cong members detained during protest over unemployment

Hyderabad: Members of the Indian Youth Congress attempted to lay siege to the Telangana Assembly on the first day of the monsoon session on Thursday.

The protesters demanded that the government issue notifications to fill vacancies in all departments and release monthly allowance for the jobless.

Police arrested #YouthCongress leaders who attempted to lay siege the #Telangana #Assembly on the first day of the #MonsoonSession on Thursday, demanding filling up of government vacancies and release of monthly #Unemployment allowance to the jobless.#Hyderabad #Congress pic.twitter.com/uoRJA741YF — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 3, 2023

However, police foiled their attempt and mild tension erupted as a large crowd gathered outside the Assembly.

Also Read Indian Youth Congress attempted to lay siege to the Telangana Assembly on the first day of the MonsoonSession

The cops reportedly detained several Congress workers and shifted them to the nearby police station.