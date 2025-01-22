Hyderabad: Youth Congress groups clash at Gandhi Bhavan

Hyderabad: Two groups within the Youth Congress of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district clashed at the Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday, January 22, while a meeting of the newly-elected Youth Congress presidents of all the districts was in progress at Indira Bhavan.

The issue was between the original Youth Congress leaders and those who had shifted their loyalties from BRS to Congress.

In the recently held Youth Congress elections, Ch Karthik, who joined Congress from BRS, won the election for the post of district president. Another group led by Sudheer, Youth Congress district secretary who has been the original Congress leader, has been alleging that Karthik was ineligible to contest for the post.

As the matter wasn’t being resolved at the district level, Sudheer’s group thought they could raise the issue during the meeting at Indira Bhavan on Wednesday. The group came with documents alleging Karthik was over-age when he contested for the president’s post.

Sudheer’s group also alleged that posts in the organisation were being given only to those who came from other parties like BRS.

What started with arguments and sloganeering, soon escalated to heated altercations, Khan Bairis, and fisticuffs. Sudheer’s group was shunted out of the meeting, and when the group reached the parking lot of Gandhi Bhavan, Karthik’s group attacked them.

One of the Youth Congress leaders was attacked by multiple Youth Congress workers belonging to Karthik’s group. Before the situation could run out of control, the police personnel present there dispersed the crowd.

Sudheer’s group resolved to take the issue to the notice of the Congress party high command in Delhi.